Roshan Digital Account for overseas: PM asks SBP to provide online facility of real time money transfer

NNI 12 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the State Bank of Pakistan to provide an online facility of real time money transfer through the Roshan Digital Account for the overseas Pakistanis.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting on Roshan Digital Account (RDA), said the overseas Pakistanis were a precious asset of Pakistan and the government was taking historic measures for their facilitation.

He said the steps like the voting rights, automation of the power of attorney, and online issuance of the succession certificate would have a long lasting impact for the welfare of the expatriates.

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the money transfer facility for the overseas Pakistanis through the RDA.

It was told that so far remittances worth $3 billion had been received through the RDA.

The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to launch a marketing campaign to convince the expatriates for maximum use of the facility. Finance Minister Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Adviser on Overseas Pakistanis Affairs Ayub Afridi, State Bank Governor Raza Baqir and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

