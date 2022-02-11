ANL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASC 14.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 105.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.59%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
FFL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
GGGL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.76%)
GGL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.18%)
GTECH 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
HUMNL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.38%)
KOSM 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.79%)
MLCF 33.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.16%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
PIBTL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.87%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PTC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.11%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.54%)
TPL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.46%)
TPLP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-6.47%)
TREET 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.77%)
TRG 86.40 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.56%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.02%)
WAVES 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.97%)
BR100 4,712 Increased By 3 (0.06%)
BR30 18,157 Increased By 34.6 (0.19%)
KSE100 46,012 Increased By 72 (0.16%)
KSE30 17,970 Increased By 32.4 (0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Situation in Myanmar is ‘deeply troubling’: Blinken

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

MELBOURNE: The junta in Myanmar has doubled down on repression and violence, and US President Joe Biden will focus on the situation there when he meets with ASEAN leaders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"I think it is painfully obvious that the developments there are deeply, deeply troubling," Blinken said at news conference in Melbourne following a meeting of the Quad, an informal grouping of the United States, Australia, India and Japan.

"We've seen the junta double down on repression, on violence."

Quad ministers convene to address Indo-Pacific 'coercion', climate, COVID

Blinken said Washington supported the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' five-point consensus that the junta in Myanmar agreed to last year, and that it needed to be implemented.

"This is something President Biden is going to focus on in the near future when he hosts the ASEAN leaders in Washington," Blinken said.

India Japan Joe Biden Myanmar Antony Blinken

Comments

1000 characters

Situation in Myanmar is ‘deeply troubling’: Blinken

PM dismisses suspicions over CPEC

IHC allows Umar Amin Gandapur to contest mayor elections of DI Khan

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

CCoE approves revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Pakistan administers record 2.24mn doses of Covid vaccine in a day: Asad Umar

Indian food delivery firm Zomato tumbles on tepid order value growth

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Govt, Etisalat agree to resolve outstanding issues

Bank deposits, advances register impressive YoY growth in January 2022

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

Read more stories