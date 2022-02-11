Karachi University, GBMC ink MoU

KARACHI: The University of Karachi and the Global Business Management Consulting (GBMC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to provide a grant of Rs4 million to Dr Sami Uz Zaman Memorial Research Laboratory, established at the Department of Chemistry in September last year.

As per the MoU, the KU and GBMC would work on five different projects as well. On this occasion, the Managing Director GBMC Maheen Salman observed that industries could run in a better way if they collaborate with universities. She mentioned that it would help in the professional and financial growth of the industries and would result in an increase in the country’s export as the universities have qualified researchers and experienced faculties which could provide durable solutions to the industries.

Maheen Salman said that our industries should match the international standards to establish and expand their business around the globe and universities through their research and development projects could help the industries in this regard.

She further said that the GBMC is also working to get the certification for Dr Sami Uz Zaman Memorial Research Laboratory and hoped that they would receive the certification in near future. According to her, five projects have been assigned to the Department of Chemistry and we are expected to bring cheap and quality products to market through the lab inaugurated late last year. “We also want that the University of Karachi set up a startup cell promoting projects other than information technology products and would like to work with the campus on those projects as well.”

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi shared that there is a deep connection between research and society. The country is in dire need of research in various fields including agriculture.

He hoped that teachers and students would get the chance to involve with the industry through such working relationships. He said that realistic changes were required to improve the education standards in Pakistan and shared that basic education in the past was much better than what we have nowadays.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that our products have flaws as our students are not getting quality education at the grass-root level and not groomed in colleges as well.

