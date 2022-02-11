China blue chips slip

SHANGHAI: China’s blue-chip share index fell on Thursday as battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology and consumer firms slipped, with investors remaining worried over factors including US trade sanctions and higher US rates.

At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.26%, with the consumer staples sector 0.13% lower and the healthcare sub-index 1.35% weaker.

Shenzhen-listed Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) was the biggest drag on the CSI300, slumping as much as 8.63% to its lowest in nearly four months. It finished down 5.32%, dragging the New Energy index 2.84% lower.

Hong Kong Exchange data showed CATL leading turnover among A-shares through the Stock Connect on Thursday, at 14.95 billion yuan ($2.35 billion)

WuXi AppTec, which fell 7.41% on the day, had the second-highest turnover, at 7.03 billion yuan.

China Mobile turned lower after two days of sharp gains, falling 2.12%. The company, which is still up 14.6% this week, is one of the 20 stocks to be added to MSCI’s flagship global index in a quarterly review. Such losses offset gains in the financial sector , which rose 0.83%, and the real estate sector , which gained 2.15%.