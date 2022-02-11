Saeed Ghani’s complaint: TV anchor granted transitory bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted transitory bail to anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood for 10 days.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah granted him the bail and directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs10,000.

The anchorperson moved the petition through Shah Khawar advocate and requested the court to grant him transitory bail for a reasonable time, so that he may be provided with an opportunity to surrender himself before the mercy of law.

The counsel argued for being a straightforward analyst and anchor, his client always been in line of fire and victimised by the government functionaries and in continuation of that the PPP leader Saeed Ghani (Respondent No3) had filed a private complaint against him and others, which is pending adjudication before the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Karachi (South).

He added that Dr Shahid has been unable to travel due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as many times there were restrictions placed on travelling and could not risk the same due to his professional duties.

The counsel said Dr Shahid was unaware of proceedings that were pending before the court as neither any notice had been served upon him nor was he in receipt of any such notice. He continued that due to lack of knowledge of the pendency of proceedings before the court, he was unable to appear before the Court to attend the said proceedings upon which the court issued his non-bailable warrants of arrest, requiring Respondent No2 (SHO Mahmoodabad, Karachi) to ensure his presence before the court on February 12.

He contended that the petitioner had no knowledge of the pendency of the said proceedings and only came to know of the issuance of the non-bailable warrants of arrest through social media. He said that his client intends to appear before the court and wants to place himself before the court and wants to exercise his legal right.

The counsel, therefore, prayed to grant him transitory bail for a reasonable time.

He also requested the court to restrain the respondents from causing his arrest in pursuance of non-bailable warrants of arrest and taking any corrosive measures against him.

