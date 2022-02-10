PTI MNAs ready to jump ship, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are ready to jump ship, adding that conditions are now favourable for a 'no-trust motion' against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

“People are our real strength, and they have given their verdict against the incompetence of Prime Minister Imran Khan. As far as PTI MNAs are concerned, they are all prepared to jump ship,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She was addressing the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after attending a hearing on her pleas against the sentence in the Avenfield reference.

Speaking about the hearing, Maryam said that the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) counsel had no answer to judges’ questions.

“I will not comment on today’s hearing, but court journalists can better brief you on how the high court judges exposed the NAB-Imran Khan nexus,” the PML-N vice-president said, hoping that the court’s decision will be based on truth and justice.

She said that the government’s false narrative of accountability has met its fate. “Lies and deceit can rescue you once, not every time,” she added.

To a question about the opposition’s move to bring a no-confidence motion, Maryam said that earlier Nawaz Sharif was not in favor, but he has given a go-ahead.

She said that inflation, terrorism, unemployment, and other problems are the results of PM Imran Khan’s incompetence, bad governance, and victimisation and that the situation is favorable for a no-confidence motion.

“Sky-rocketing inflation has forced masses to commit suicide. We have to save the nation from Imran Khan,” she said. “If the opposition does not live up to the people’s expectations, then we will have to face criticism of the people.”

Commenting on the increase in government employees’ salaries, Maryam Nawaz said that a 15 percent increment will not benefit people.