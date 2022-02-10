ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,709 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,122 Decreased By -279.6 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 30.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,938 Decreased By -31 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets mixed; Dubai, Qatar gain

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

Major Gulf bourses were mixed on Thursday as oil prices continued to hover around $91, and investors await the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets.

US President Joe Biden and King Salman of Saudi Arabia discussed energy supplies in the face of soaring fuel prices and developments in the Middle East, including Iran and Yemen, in a telephone call on Wednesday.

Global crude prices, which have rallied about 20% this year, are likely to surpass $100 a barrel because of a weaker-than- expected hit to demand from the Omicron variant of coronavirus, analysts have said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was trading flat.

Bank Aljazira was up 3.4%, with the share scheduled to trade ex-dividend from Monday.

Shares of media company Tihama rose 3.4% after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss on Wednesday.

Major Gulf bourses close higher; Egypt rises 0.6%

The United Arab Emirates will gradually lift restrictions imposed to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the number of infections and hospitalisations has gone down, the state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday. Tourism remains a big boost for the oil-rich federation.

Dubai's main share index was up for the fifth straight day, gaining 0.4%. Financials were the top contributors.

The Qatari index dropped marginally, a day after clocking its best session in nearly a month.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.6% in its fifth consecutive session of gains.

Gulf bourses UAE bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf markets mixed; Dubai, Qatar gain

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

Rupee registers marginal gain after back-to-back losses against US dollar

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

Pakistan, UAE agree to continue FATF cooperation

PSX approves listing application of Telecard’s subsidiary Supernet

Pakistan will have close relationship with China regardless of who is in power: PM Imran

Prince William visits UAE as Britain seeks to deepen ties

Pakistan reports 3,914 new Covid infections, 47 deaths in a day

54 projects being implemented through World Bank funding

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

Read more stories