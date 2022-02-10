Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on US data

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday following Wall Street rallies, with the market's focus shifting to key US inflation data out later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.42 percent, or 116.21 points, to 27,696.08 while the broader Topix index added 0.53 percent, or 10.39 points, to end at 1,962.61.

Japanese shares were supported by rallies on Wall Street, but "a wait-and-see attitude is likely growing" ahead of a long weekend, with investors also awaiting the January US consumer price report due later in the day, Mizuho Securities said in a note.

Tokyo markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.

The US inflation data will be a major influence on the direction of markets as the figures will be digested by the Federal Reserve in its next decision on whether to raise interest rates or not, analysts said.

The dollar exchanged hands in Asian trade at 115.53 yen against 115.52 yen on Wednesday in New York.

In Tokyo trading, tech shares were higher, with Tokyo Electron, which produces tools to build semiconductors, gaining 1.82 percent to 57,150 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rallying 2.78 percent to 9,600 yen.

Honda soared 5.61 percent to 3,613 yen after it upgraded its annual net profit forecast, citing cost-cutting efforts, favourable foreign exchange and the lower cost of sales.

Nissan added 1.44 percent to 635.6 yen but Toyota dropped 2.74 percent to 2,254 yen after slightly lowering its full-year vehicle sales and production targets.

The automaker on Wednesday posted a 791.7 billion yen net profit for October-December, down 5.6 percent on-year but far better than analyst predictions.