ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,761 Increased By 32.1 (0.68%)
BR30 18,477 Increased By 75 (0.41%)
KSE100 46,319 Increased By 409.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 18,109 Increased By 140.2 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Two killed in attack on Colombian military base

AFP 10 Feb, 2022

BOGOTA: Two people including a soldier were killed Wednesday in Colombia when a rebel's motorized scooter exploded near the entrance to a military base in the city of Granada, authorities said.

"There was an attack on the military facilities of Battalion 21" in the south-central region of Meta, local government official Hernan Gomez, told reporters.

"Unfortunately, one soldier and one civilian lost their lives," he added, noting that five additional soldiers were injured.

There was no confirmation by authorities that the perpetrator had been killed during the attack.

At least 14 dead in Colombia mudslide

According to General Antonio Beltran, a motorized scooter tried to enter the military base before exploding, and the soldier who died had blocked the vehicle from advancing farther into the compound.

Beltran said the driver was a member of a dissident group that did not sign on to the 2016 peace agreement between the national government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a deal that led to the disarmament of about 7,000 rebels.

About 2,500 fighters, without unified leadership, have rejected the peace agreement.

Granada authorities have declared a curfew until Thursday morning.

"We are not going to allow the Meta to be a war zone again," said Gomez.

