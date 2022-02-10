ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,761 Increased By 32.7 (0.69%)
BR30 18,465 Increased By 63.2 (0.34%)
KSE100 46,304 Increased By 394.5 (0.86%)
KSE30 18,097 Increased By 128.1 (0.71%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares inch up ahead of central bank decision

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched higher on Thursday, with focus squarely on the country's central bank which several economists have said could increase the reverse repo rate to drain surplus liquidity from markets.

Market participants will keep a keen eye on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) commentary on inflation outlook, while seeking details on how it plans to support a bond market spooked by the government's record borrowing programme.

The RBI needs to balance policy conundrums amid surging term premia, and a mild hike in the fixed reverse repo may not be too disruptive at this stage, but markets will still have to be assuaged over material tightening of financial conditions, Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global said in a preview note.

Indian shares snap 3-day losing streak on Reliance, metals boost

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.35% to 17,525, as of 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.41% at 58,708.17.

Both indexes have seen sell-offs this year after rising more than 20% in 2021, as central banks across the globe gear up to tackle high inflation and foreign investors exit emerging markets amid expectations for higher interest rates.

The RBI has held the key repo rate at record lows since May 2020 and reiterated time and again that it will remain supportive of growth and keep its stance accommodative until economic recovery is firmly entrenched.

Rate-sensitive financial stocks edged higher ahead of the policy announcement due at 0430 GMT. The Nifty Banking index , which had gained 8% this year by Wednesday's close, rose 0.2%.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares inch up ahead of central bank decision

54 projects being implemented through World Bank funding

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

Pakistan reports 3,914 new Covid infections, 47 deaths in a day

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

After oil, gas and coal, global fuel shortage spreads to diesel

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

Hiring of lobbyists/PR firms abroad: PPRA turns down MoFA proposal

Read more stories