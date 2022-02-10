Bilawal is elated by ‘fall of PTI wicket’

MULTAN: Expressing jubilation over recent defections from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that the ruling party had begun losing its leaders well ahead of PPP’s long march towards Islamabad.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion of Rana Sajjad Hussain’s joining the party in Multan, Bilawal claimed more PTI’s wickets would fall in days ahead. “We will go to Islamabad and attack the ‘selected’ prime minister,” he announced.

He challenged Imran Khan to dissolve the National Assembly if he thinks that the people will vote for him. “Imran Khan will not do this because he is a coward,” he alleged. He expressed the satisfaction that at last other opposition parties were also feeling convinced that a no-trust motion was the best way to send the government home.

He vowed to keep exposing what he called the ‘incompetence’ of the government. “We have not left the political arena open for the ruling party so that it could do whatever it likes,” he said.

Bilawal asked his party workers to take the principles of the party to every house in Multan. He said these principles are: ‘Islam is our religion’, ‘Democracy is our politics’, ‘Equality is our economy’, ‘All powers to the people’ and ‘Martyrdom is our goal.’

The CEC of the PPP has decided that the march against this selected government will commence from Karachi on 27 February, he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this will be an announcement of a ‘war’ against this ‘selected government of the puppet, Imran’. We had exposed him on the very first day in the National Assembly by calling him a ‘selected’.

Terming the government’s agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) anti-people and anti-state, Bilawal said that today unemployment was at its peak in the country. “At the time of the budget, we had again exposed him and called that budget ‘the budget of PTI-IMF’. The agreement with the IMF is not an agreement between Pakistan and the IMF, but PTI and the IMF. We had called that budget anti-people and anti-country and that was what it proved to be,” he said.

Bilawal said that our friends wanted to give Imran an open field in the bye-elections but we said that we will contest these elections. Then, the world witnessed how Imran lost the bye-elections from Karachi to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Our friends wanted to give Imran a free hand in the National Assembly and not contest the Senate seat, but we nominated the former Prime Minister from Multan and defeated Imran in his own constituency.

He said some friends thought of starting a ‘march’ in the month of March but we refused and said that the people are troubled now; hence, our march will begin on February 27. The entire nation will be with us when the march starts. Imran has started losing wickets from today and an illegal senator has been disqualified. Bilawal congratulated the party’s legal team for achieving this success. He said that by the time we reach Islamabad, more wickets of the selected will fall.

He said that today, Imran was mentioning the PPP in his speech. “Imran is a coward. If he has courage, he should dissolve the National Assembly. He is afraid of the elections. He ran away from a bye-election in Lahore and again ran away from the election of the mayor in Dera Ismail Khan where Faisal Karim Kundi is the PPP candidate.”

Bilawal appreciated the Election Commission of Pakistan and the judiciary for not postponing the second phase of the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Imran lost the first phase of the KP elections and will lose the second phase, as well.”

He said that Imran is repeating the corruption mantra for over the last three years and he did the same even today, but his government has been declared the most corrupt government in Pakistan’s history by Transparency International.

He could not prove a single accusation against Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari but his mentor General Musharraf is convicted and an absconder of law. “The people do not believe in ‘the liar Imran Khan’ as he has been exposed totally.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022