Science and Technology: NA panel directs ministry to complete uplift projects ‘immediately’

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Wednesday recommended the Ministry of Science and Technology for completing the ongoing development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) as per the given schedule.

The 19th meeting of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology was held under the chairmanship of Sajid Mehdi, MNA. The committee discussed, “The Constructors Registration Bill, 2021” moved by Uzma Riaz, MNA.

After thorough discussion, the committee directed the ministry to sit with mover and report back to the committee within a month and deferred the bill.

The committee further discussed the utilisation and status of previous budgetary proposals regarding PSDP with reference to the Ministry of Science and Technology and attached departments for the last financial year 2021-2022. The committee emphasized the ministry to complete the ongoing projects immediately and showed their satisfaction on the progress and work done by the ministry.

The committee also discussed the ministry’s budgetary proposals for the next financial year 2022-23. After detailed discussion, the committee endorsed 29 out of 56 PSDP projects.

Due to paucity of time, the Committee adjourned the meeting and decided to hold its next meeting before the end of this month to discuss the remaining projects of the PSDP. The meeting was attended among others by Engr Usman Khan Tarakai, Noor Alam, Abdul Sakoor Shad, Sobia Aslam Khan, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf, Zaib Jaffar, Dr Samina Matloob, Naveed Aamir Jeeva, Minister for Science and Technology, Uzma Riaz, mover besides the officials of the ministry.

