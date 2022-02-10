coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan shares end higher

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended higher on Wednesday following an overnight tech-led rally on the Wall Street, while investors buying stocks of companies that reported strong results as the earnings season nears its peak further supported sentiment.

The Nikkei share average advanced 1.08% to close at 27,579.87, while the broader Topix rose 0.94% to 1,952.22.

Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight, lifted by big technology firms such as Apple and Microsoft, while a jump in Treasury yields elevated bank stocks ahead of a key inflation reading this week.

“The U.S. market has raised sentiment. And investors hunted for companies that reported strong earnings,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

“Also, investors seem to have digested the caution about U.S. monetary policy tightening.”

Heavy machinery maker IHI surged 10.05% and was the top performer on the Nikkei, after the company tripled its annual operating profit forecast.

Nissan Motor advanced 5.67%, after the automaker raised its full-year profit outlook as it squeezed out more profit per vehicle.

Toyota Motor rose 0.94%, even as the carmaker cut its annual production target by a half a million more vehicles as a chip shortage and COVID-19-related sick leave crimped output.

Steel makers led gains among the exchange’s 33 industry subindexes, with JFE Holdings jumping 9.04%.

Technology investor SoftBank Group climbed 5.85%, after it shelved its blockbuster sale of Arm Ltd to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp and said it would instead seek to list the company.

Game contents developer DeNA tumbled 6.98% and was the worst performer on the Nikkei, followed by cement maker Taiheiyo Cement, losing 5.82%.

Nikkei Japan shares Nikkei index Topix

Comments

Comments are closed.

Japan shares end higher

W. Bengal students block roads against Karnataka hijab ban

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

SC suspends PHC’s LG polls postponement verdict

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

FIs may appoint CRC as agent for recovery of NPAs

Climate hope as scientists in UK set fusion record

Read more stories