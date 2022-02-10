Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
10 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 9, 2022).
===============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===============================================================================================
ASDA Sec. Century Paper 7,475 100.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,475 100.00
ASDA Sec. Engro Corporation 1,000 300.00
Alfalah Sec. 10,000 279.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 281.36
ASDA Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 800 100.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800 100.00
D.J.M. Sec. IGI Holdings Limited 50,000 144.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 144.71
ASDA Sec. Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 23,612 40.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,612 40.00
ASDA Sec. Matco Foods Limited 15,000 40.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 40.00
Darson Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 104.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 104.00
Y.H. Sec. P. S. O. 5,000 194.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 194.60
Optimus Capital Packages Limited 3,300 480.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,300 480.00
ASDA Sec. Pakistan Refinery 15,000 18.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 18.00
Chase Securities Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 10,000 7.32
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 7.32
JS Global Cap. Synthetic Prod.Enter 9,000 17.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 17.25
ASDA Sec. Systems Ltd. 200 800.00
EFG Hermes 2,152 716.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,352 723.14
ASDA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 6,500 100.00
Pearl Sec. 140,000 85.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 146,500 86.48
Cedar Capital Wah-Noble 650,000 215.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 215.00
Chase Securities Waves Singer 10,000 16.17
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 16.17
===============================================================================================
Total Turnover 960,039
===============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.