KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 9, 2022).

=============================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =============================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =============================================================================================== ASDA Sec. Century Paper 7,475 100.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,475 100.00 ASDA Sec. Engro Corporation 1,000 300.00 Alfalah Sec. 10,000 279.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 281.36 ASDA Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 800 100.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800 100.00 D.J.M. Sec. IGI Holdings Limited 50,000 144.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 144.71 ASDA Sec. Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 23,612 40.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,612 40.00 ASDA Sec. Matco Foods Limited 15,000 40.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 40.00 Darson Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 104.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 104.00 Y.H. Sec. P. S. O. 5,000 194.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 194.60 Optimus Capital Packages Limited 3,300 480.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,300 480.00 ASDA Sec. Pakistan Refinery 15,000 18.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 18.00 Chase Securities Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 10,000 7.32 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 7.32 JS Global Cap. Synthetic Prod.Enter 9,000 17.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 17.25 ASDA Sec. Systems Ltd. 200 800.00 EFG Hermes 2,152 716.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,352 723.14 ASDA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 6,500 100.00 Pearl Sec. 140,000 85.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 146,500 86.48 Cedar Capital Wah-Noble 650,000 215.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 215.00 Chase Securities Waves Singer 10,000 16.17 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 16.17 =============================================================================================== Total Turnover 960,039 ===============================================================================================

