Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 10 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 9, 2022).

===============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================================
Member                          Company                                 Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                   of Shares
===============================================================================================
ASDA Sec.                       Century Paper                              7,475         100.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   7,475         100.00
ASDA Sec.                       Engro Corporation                          1,000         300.00
Alfalah Sec.                                                              10,000         279.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  11,000         281.36
ASDA Sec.                       Ghandhara Nissan Ltd                         800         100.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     800         100.00
D.J.M. Sec.                     IGI Holdings Limited                      50,000         144.71
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000         144.71
ASDA Sec.                       Ittehad Chemicals Ltd                     23,612          40.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  23,612          40.00
ASDA Sec.                       Matco Foods Limited                       15,000          40.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  15,000          40.00
Darson Sec.                     NetSol Technologies                        1,000         104.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,000         104.00
Y.H. Sec.                       P. S. O.                                   5,000         194.60
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   5,000         194.60
Optimus Capital                 Packages Limited                           3,300         480.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   3,300         480.00
ASDA Sec.                       Pakistan Refinery                         15,000          18.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  15,000          18.00
Chase Securities                Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal                   10,000           7.32
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,000           7.32
JS Global Cap.                  Synthetic Prod.Enter                       9,000          17.25
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   9,000          17.25
ASDA Sec.                       Systems Ltd.                                 200         800.00
EFG Hermes                                                                 2,152         716.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,352         723.14
ASDA Sec.                       TRG Pakistan Ltd.                          6,500         100.00
Pearl Sec.                                                               140,000          85.85
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 146,500          86.48
Cedar Capital                   Wah-Noble                                650,000         215.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 650,000         215.00
Chase Securities                Waves Singer                              10,000          16.17
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,000          16.17
===============================================================================================
                                Total Turnover                           960,039
===============================================================================================

