ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London aluminium holds near 13-1/2-year high on supply fears

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

London aluminium prices on Wednesday held close a 13-1/2-year high hit in the previous session, supported by supply shortage concerns, even though the dollar ticked up and made the greenback-priced metal costlier for holders of other currencies.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $3,183 a tonne, as of 0735 GMT.

On Tuesday, prices had touched their highest since July 2008 at $3,236.

The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 2.4% at 22,870 yuan ($3,594.22) a tonne, having earlier hit a peak since Oct. 22.

Aluminium prices jump to their highest since 2008

"A high energy price environment, coupled with decarbonisation policies, creates a challenging backdrop for aluminium supply growth," Standard Chartered said in a note.

Earlier this week, Slovak aluminium smelter Slovalco said it had cut output to about 60% of capacity because of the high cost of power and emissions allowances and a lack of government compensation.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs raised its aluminium price forecasts with a new 12-month target of $4,000 per tonne and said it sees prices averaging $3,450 in 2022.

Meanwhile, a rise in COVID-19 infections in major aluminium-producing Chinese city of Baise also stoked concerns of supply disruptions with curbs on transportation.

The dollar index rose 0.1% as investors awaited US inflation data due later this week for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening.

Fundamentals

  • LME copper fell 0.5% to $9,735.5 a tonne, nickel rose 0.3% to $22,755 a tonne, lead was up 0.4% at $2,213, zinc was flat at $3,594.5 and tin edged up 0.3% to $43,045.

  • ShFE copper dipped 0.2% to 70,450 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 1.7% to 170,050 yuan, zinc fell 0.4% to 25,245 yuan, lead rose 1.3% to 14,995 yuan and tin was down 0.7% to 330,700 yuan.

  • Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses have fallen to their lowest level since 2007 at 767,700 tonnes.

  • Aluminium production in the southwest Chinese city of Baise, which has gone into lockdown after recent COVID-19 outbreaks, remains stable though transportation disruptions are starting to weigh, the local industry association said on Tuesday.

London Metal Exchange London aluminium

Comments

1000 characters

London aluminium holds near 13-1/2-year high on supply fears

Pakistan reports highest Covid-related death toll in a day since October 4

PPRA rules: LNG cargoes given 6-month exemption

Mohammad Yousuf appointed batting coach for Australia series as Pakistan announce Test squad

PM to emerge victorious in next 50 days: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan, China agreement on industrial cooperation a breakthrough: Dawood

Israel strikes missile targets in Syria: military

Thousands protest Argentina's debt deal with IMF

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

Read more stories