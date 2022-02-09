London aluminium holds near 13-1/2-year high on supply fears

London aluminium prices on Wednesday held close a 13-1/2-year high hit in the previous session, supported by supply shortage concerns, even though the dollar ticked up and made the greenback-priced metal costlier for holders of other currencies.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $3,183 a tonne, as of 0735 GMT.

On Tuesday, prices had touched their highest since July 2008 at $3,236.

The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 2.4% at 22,870 yuan ($3,594.22) a tonne, having earlier hit a peak since Oct. 22.

"A high energy price environment, coupled with decarbonisation policies, creates a challenging backdrop for aluminium supply growth," Standard Chartered said in a note.

Earlier this week, Slovak aluminium smelter Slovalco said it had cut output to about 60% of capacity because of the high cost of power and emissions allowances and a lack of government compensation.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs raised its aluminium price forecasts with a new 12-month target of $4,000 per tonne and said it sees prices averaging $3,450 in 2022.

Meanwhile, a rise in COVID-19 infections in major aluminium-producing Chinese city of Baise also stoked concerns of supply disruptions with curbs on transportation.

The dollar index rose 0.1% as investors awaited US inflation data due later this week for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening.

