ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Peru's president swears in new cabinet, his fourth in six months

AFP 09 Feb, 2022

LIMA: Peru's leftist President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday appointed a new cabinet, the fourth since he came to power six months ago, including replacing a prime minister who lasted just three days in office.

"Yes, I swear," Anibal Torres, a lawyer taking over the role of prime minister, declared as he was sworn in by Castillo in a brief ceremony at the government palace in Lima.

Torres, 79, has been the head of the Justice Ministry since the current government took power in July.

Castillo's six months in office have been characterized by setbacks and internal struggles within the government, as well as attacks from the radical right, which launched a failed attempt to impeach him.

Peru president sacks PM accused of domestic violence

A week ago, Castillo appointed his third cabinet after the surprise resignation of Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez due to disagreements over promotions in the police force.

In his place, the president appointed lawyer and parliamentarian Hector Valer Pinto, who was left in the hot seat after Lima media reported that his wife and university-educated daughter had denounced him in 2016 for alleged domestic violence.

Three days later, Castillo announced that he was going to "reshuffle" the cabinet again, marking the departure of the questioned Valer.

He was widely criticised for appointing Valer and for taking so long to put together a new cabinet after removing him from office.

"Castillo seems lost in a labyrinth and the question is where he is going to get out of it. That's why Peruvians are living in great anxiety, because they don't know what's going to happen," political analyst and former ambassador Hugo Otero told AFP.

But for political analyst Eduardo Ballon, Castillo's woes are simply "the continuation of a long-standing crisis" in the political system, as he told the daily La Republica.

Since 2017, Peru has experienced recurring bouts of instability after political leaders began pushing "vacancy" motions in Congress to abruptly get rid of presidents.

This led the country to have three presidents in five days in November 2020.

Torres now has 30 days to get a vote of confidence from Congress for the new cabinet.

If the right-wing opposition-controlled parliament denies him, Torres must resign and Castillo must form a fifth cabinet.

Pedro Castillo Peru's leftist President Anibal Torres

Comments

1000 characters

Peru's president swears in new cabinet, his fourth in six months

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Tarin, WB officials discuss RISE-II

FC’s, Rangers’ salaries raised

US-China tensions: Pakistan wants bridging role: PM

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Matters relating to sales tax, income tax, FED: FY23 budget to envisage ‘one’ document for business community, general public

Stability in wheat prices: Balochistan asked to take required steps

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

PPP required to rebuild ‘trust’, says PML-N’s Khaqan

Mayor elections of D I Khan: IHC suspends ECP’s Gandapur disqualification decision

Read more stories