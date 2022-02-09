Faisal Vawda case: ECP to announce its verdict today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is going to announce its reserved verdict today in a case pertaining to the disqualification of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja comprising Nisar Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi had reserved the verdict last year in December on applications seeking disqualification of Vawda for allegedly concealing the information about his dual nationality.

