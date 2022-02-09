‘Raise a question of privilege’ procedure comes under parliamentary spotlight

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges discussed question of privileges raised by MNAs and directed the relevant high officials of the department to settle the issues of the parliamentarians amicably. The committee also expressed its displeasure for not attending the meeting by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman. The committee met with MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon in the chair at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

On the Question of Privilege raised by MNA Sajid Khan against non-implementation on the recommendations of the Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) regarding allocation of 265 seats in Medical and Dental Colleges for the students of the FATA and Balochistan under PSDP Project by the chairman, HEC and president, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The Committee expressed its displeasure for not attending the meeting by chairman HEC. They pended the Question of Privilege with the direction to chairman, HEC and president, PMC to have a joint meeting, joint consultation on the said issue and also to resolve the issues of MNA with a report to the Committee within 15 days.

The Committee also directed to give a report on the issues of the marks of the students of MBBS. The Committee also directed the chairman, HEC to obtain a report from Vice Chancellor, Bahauddin Zakriya University (BZU), Multan regarding International Institute of Sufis and mysticism and the appointment of Coordinator and Project Director in BZU and brief to the committee in this regard in its next meeting.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Sajid Khan and five other MNAs regarding non-comprehensive briefing to the Standing Committee of SAFRON by Muhammad Israr, Secretary, Agriculture Department, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Committee disposed of the Question of Privilege with the satisfaction of the mover (MNA).

On the Question of Privilege raised by Muhammad Sajjad, MNA regarding in-action of SHO, Thana City Mansehra, SP Operations Mansehra, DPO, Mansehra and IG, KPK on his application regarding gross mutilation of property by the land mafias, the committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting.

On the Question of Privilege by Riaz Fatyana, MNA against not meeting by Fazal Ahmed Khalid, Chairman, Punjab Higher Education Commission with the MNA at fixed time, as Fazal tendered an un-conditional apology before the Committee and the mover as well, therefore, the Committee disposed of the Question of Privilege.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA regarding disrespectful attitude of SajjadAfridi, Assistant Commissioner, Sub-Division Bettani, District LakkiMarwat, the Committee disposed of the Question of Privilege.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Zille Huma and other MNAs regarding inaction of ministry on the recommendations of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination concerning with Dr Syed Mazhar Hussain, Deputy Director, Services, National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) Islamabad, the Committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting. The Committee directed that the previous recommendations of the Committee should be implemented in letter and spirit with a report to the Committee within one week.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Aliya Kamran, MNA regarding incorrect reply to the Question No 3 from Ministry of Interior/Cooperatives Department, Islamabad about the cancellation of membership of Senate Secretariat Employees Cooperative Housing Society, which is included in the list of Questions for the 22nd December, 2021 of the MNA, the Committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting with the direction that the Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad should have a meeting with the mover (MNA). The Committee also directed that proper reply pertaining to this Question of Privilege should be submitted by Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad to the Committee and the mover as well.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Aliya Kamran, MNA regarding allegedly inaction of Islamabad Police and ICT Administration on registered FIR in Police Station Karachi Company, concerning of robbery in the chamber of her husband Senator Kamran Murtaza despite, her application was also forwarded to Inspector General of Police, Islamabad on the direction of the speaker, the Committee disposed of the Question of Privilege. The Committee also unanimously appreciated the efforts earlier made by the Islamabad Police in this regard. The Committee also directed that the Islamabad Police should have a joint meeting with the mover and her husband Senator Kamran Murtaza and inform them about the facts and ground realities of the matter.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Ramesh Lal, MNA regarding not attending the telephone calls of MNA by Tariq Raza, SP, Board of Revenue, Sindh, the Committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Atta Ullah, MNA on 8 November 2021 regarding not attending the telephone calls of member (MNA) by managing director, Water Board, Karachi, the committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting. The Committee also directed that an inquiry should be initiated as per law against Rashid Siddiqui, Incharge anti-theft, Water Board, Karachi.

The Committee also directed that this position should also be informed to chief secretary, Local Government Department, Sindh regarding this newly-initiated inquiry.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Atta Ullah and Faheem Khan, MNAs regarding not attending the telephone calls of the members by Shahid Saleem, MD (OGDCL), Saleem Baz, General Manager, OGDCL, and Mushtaq Paracha, Division Head OGDCL, Islamabad and Managing Director, OGDCL was found absent from his office, despite, the intimation of visit and the GM and Division Head also not attended them, the Committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting with the direction that the MD (OGDCL) should have a meeting tomorrow with the movers for the resolution of their issues.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Shaukat Ali Bhatti and other MNAs regarding alleged misbehaviour and not attending the telephone calls of members by Khalid Javed, Director General, Postal Services, Islamabad, the Committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Sajida Begum, MNA regarding allegedly not attending the telephone calls of the member by Saleem Baz, General Manager, OGDCL, and Mushafaq Paracha, Division Head, OGDCL, Islamabad, the Committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting with the direction that the MD (OGDCL) should have a meeting tomorrow with the mover, Shagufta Jumani and Nuzhat Pathan, MNAs for the resolution of their issues.

