Brazil’s growers face weed-killer shortage

SAO PAULO: Brazilian groups representing grain growers are complaining about a shortage of the herbicide Atrazine used to control weeds in corn crops, saying farmers are not receiving orders on time as they sow their second crop of the season.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, soybean grower group Aprosoja Brasil and corn lobby Abramilho said they had received multiple complaints from growers across the South American country about the unexpected cancellation of deliveries.

Brazilian farmers currently are planting their second corn crop, also known as winter corn, which typically represents 70% to 75% of the country’s overall output in a given season.

Second corn makes Brazil competitive against the United States in export markets in the second half of each year.

“The shortage of products in the Brazilian market puts the second corn crop at risk,” the statement said. “Faced with this scenario of uncertainty, Aprosoja Brasil and Abramilho come to the public to express their concern.”