SACM speaks about govt’s approach to media freedom

Recorder Report 09 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the Punjab government is working towards creating an environment conducive for the media fraternity and to eradicate any hindrance being faced by these front line warriors on priority basis.

He expressed these views while addressing media representatives at Lahore Press Club’s ‘Meet the Press’ programme here on Tuesday. He further said that in a democratic state, journalism is the guarantor of reforms at government as well as institutional level.

According to him, the current government is working on short- and medium-term solutions to address the problems being faced by the workers of the media industry as well as pursuing a comprehensive reforms agenda on provincial level.

While reiterating the government’s resolve to expedite the development work of F Block, Khawar said that the existing advertising policy is also being reviewed with consultation of all the stakeholders.

Responding to different questions, the SACM said that political meetings amongst opposition parties have been going on for the past three and a half years without a result. “Those who are trying to unite for their own interests will soon disintegrate again. The opposition should engage in positive politics,” he added.

He said that the present government was making difficult decisions by abandoning the 70-year-old approach of the previous governments, which in turn has forced international organisations like Bloomberg, The Economist, World Bank and World Health Organisation to second the smart policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“The government is striving successfully to keep the wheel of the economy moving and also to take steps for the welfare of the people, and measures like Health Card, Kisan Card, Labour Card and Ehsaas Ration Scheme are a continuation of this policy,” he added.

Lamenting the confinement of the opposition’s political rhetoric to ‘Gate No. 4’, he said that such irresponsible attitude mars the reputation of the institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

