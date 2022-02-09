Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
09 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (February 8, 2022).
==========================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==========================================================================================================
Topline Sec. Avanceon Limited 380 111.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 380 111.45
MRA Sec. B.O.Punjab 800 8.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800 8.50
Topline Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 320 37.52
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 320 37.52
Spectrum Sec. BECO Steel Limited 7,000 23.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 23.75
Topline Sec. Engro Fertilizers 642 84.07
MRA Sec. 216 83.89
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 858 84.02
Topline Sec. Hub Power 50 75.22
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50 75.22
Topline Sec. Hum Network Limited 44 7.59
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 44 7.59
Topline Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 52 31.62
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 52 31.62
Topline Sec. NetSol Technologies 93 104.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 93 104.75
Topline Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 351 103.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 351 103.71
Sherman Sec. Pak Refinery 952 14.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 952 14.25
Topline Sec. Telecard Ltd. 25 18.03
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25 18.03
Amer Securities TPL Properties Ltd 500 34.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 34.00
Topline Sec. Unity Foods Limited 57 30.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 57 30.90
==========================================================================================================
Total Turnover 11,482
==========================================================================================================
