Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 09 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (February 8, 2022).

==========================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================================================
Member                                     Company                                 Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                              of Shares
==========================================================================================================
Topline Sec.                               Avanceon Limited                             380         111.45
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     380         111.45
MRA Sec.                                   B.O.Punjab                                   800           8.50
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     800           8.50
Topline Sec.                               Bank Al-Falah Ltd.                           320          37.52
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     320          37.52
Spectrum Sec.                              BECO Steel Limited                         7,000          23.75
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   7,000          23.75
Topline Sec.                               Engro Fertilizers                            642          84.07
MRA Sec.                                                                                216          83.89
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     858          84.02
Topline Sec.                               Hub Power                                     50          75.22
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      50          75.22
Topline Sec.                               Hum Network Limited                           44           7.59
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      44           7.59
Topline Sec.                               Kot Addu Power Co.                            52          31.62
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      52          31.62
Topline Sec.                               NetSol Technologies                           93         104.75
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      93         104.75
Topline Sec.                               Octopus Digital Ltd.                         351         103.71
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     351         103.71
Sherman Sec.                               Pak Refinery                                 952          14.25
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     952          14.25
Topline Sec.                               Telecard Ltd.                                 25          18.03
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      25          18.03
Amer Securities                            TPL Properties Ltd                           500          34.00
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500          34.00
Topline Sec.                               Unity Foods Limited                           57          30.90
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      57          30.90
==========================================================================================================
                                           Total Turnover                            11,482
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

