KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (February 8, 2022).

========================================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================================== Topline Sec. Avanceon Limited 380 111.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 380 111.45 MRA Sec. B.O.Punjab 800 8.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800 8.50 Topline Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 320 37.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 320 37.52 Spectrum Sec. BECO Steel Limited 7,000 23.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 23.75 Topline Sec. Engro Fertilizers 642 84.07 MRA Sec. 216 83.89 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 858 84.02 Topline Sec. Hub Power 50 75.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50 75.22 Topline Sec. Hum Network Limited 44 7.59 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 44 7.59 Topline Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 52 31.62 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 52 31.62 Topline Sec. NetSol Technologies 93 104.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 93 104.75 Topline Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 351 103.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 351 103.71 Sherman Sec. Pak Refinery 952 14.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 952 14.25 Topline Sec. Telecard Ltd. 25 18.03 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25 18.03 Amer Securities TPL Properties Ltd 500 34.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 34.00 Topline Sec. Unity Foods Limited 57 30.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 57 30.90 ========================================================================================================== Total Turnover 11,482 ==========================================================================================================

