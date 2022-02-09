KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Friesland Campina 31.12.2021 Nil 1,804.078 2.35 20.04.2022 13.04.2022 to Engro Pakistan Year End 03.00. P.M. 20.04.2022 Limited AGM Engro Powergen 31.12.2021 60% (f) 1,594.307 4.92 22.03.2022 15.03.2022 to Qadirpur Limited Year End 02.00. P.M. 22.03.2022 AGM Engro Polymer & 31.12.2021 55%% (F) 15,102.611 16.32 16.03.2022 09.03.2022 to Chemicals Limited Year End 10.00. A.M. 16.03.2022 (Unconsolidated) AGM Adamjee Insurance 31.12.2021 15% (F) 3,136.494 8.96 28.04.2022 22.04.2022 to Company Limited Year End 10.00. A.M. 28.04.2022 (Unconsolidated) AGM First Treet - - - - 02.03.2022 23.02.2022 to Manufacturing 11.30. A.M. 02.03.2022 Modaraba EOGM ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022