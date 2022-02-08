ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses end mixed in trade; Dubai index ends up 0.8%

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

Stock markets in the Middle East ended mixed on Tuesday, with a retreat in oil prices weighing on energy-heavy indexes, but the easing of geopolitical tensions helping other markets, with while Dubai's main index marking its best day in 10 sessions.

Brent crude was off Monday's seven-year high at $94, trading at $90.67 by 1110 GMT, ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran, which may revive a nuclear agreement that could eventually allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer.

Dubai's main share index ended 0.77% higher, in its biggest daily percentage gain since Jan 28.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed up 0.5% in its third straight session of gains, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank climbing 0.6%.

Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group opened at 3.5 dirhams a share in its debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Tuesday. Shares closed up 3.4%.

Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Shares of IHC, which bought a 7.4% stake in Abu Dhabi Ports for 1.2 million dirhams, rose 1.5%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.2%, with financial and materials weighing on sentiment.

Shares of retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair ended 0.5% higher, having gained as much as 3.5%, after the company posted a quarterly profit on Monday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index dropped 0.2% in its second straight session of losses.

Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment SAE and Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development SAE were the top percentage losers on the index.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.2% to 12,226

ABU DHABI 0.5% to 8,780

DUBAI added 0.8% to 3,213

EGYPT lost 0.2% to 11,528

BAHRAIN was up 0.4% to 1,848

OMAN fell 0.4% to 4,115

KUWAIT added 0.5% to 8,086

Reuters

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Dubai's main share index Major Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf bourses end mixed in trade; Dubai index ends up 0.8%

Second phase of CPEC to focus on agriculture, industrialisation: PM Imran

PM Imran has turned a blind eye to Karachi's problems: Shehbaz

Rupee's winning streak ends, falls marginally against US dollar

One killed, two injured in hand grenade blast in Dera Murad Jamali

Iran nuclear talks set to resume with deal 'in sight'

UN rights office demands release of Afghan women activists

Schools ordered shut in India as Hijab ban protests intensify

India summons South Korea envoy over Hyundai's tweet

Chinese scientists say new highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

India's Modi defends handling of pandemic amid opposition protests

Read more stories