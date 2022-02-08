PM Imran has turned a blind eye to Karachi's problems: Shehbaz

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned a blind eye to Karachi’s problems, adding that the premier has no regard for people’s issues.

“Life has become hard for people due to additional taxes, rising electricity prices, etc,” he said while talking to reporters along with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Amir Khan and other party members.

Shehbaz said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had initiated projects worth billions of rupees for Karachi.

He said that the MQM-P leaders were urged to think about Pakistan, as the current government was destroying the country's economy.

Meanwhile, MQM-P leader Amir Khan said that people “want to get rid of the government as soon as possible.”

“There are no two opinions about the devastating economic conditions of Pakistan,” he said, adding that his party also had reservations regarding the bad state of the economy.

“Inflation has become unbearable and a solution needs to be found as soon as possible,” he said.