ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble hits near 4-week high after Putin-Macron talks

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: The rouble touched its strongest level in nearly four weeks on Tuesday after the leaders of Russia and France held talks, with investors looking for signs of de-escalation in Moscow's standoff with the West over Ukraine.

At 0737 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 75.34, earlier touching 75.14, its strongest level since Jan. 13. It had gained 0.5% to trade at 85.87 versus the euro.

The rouble will likely stay near 75-76 to the greenback for now, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the first Moscow summit he has held with a Western leader since the Kremlin began massing troops near its neighbour had been substantive, while French President Emmanuel Macron said the coming days would be crucial.

Rouble recovers to 3-week high vs dollar, Putin-Macron talks in focus

The rouble has moved away from a near 15-month low of 80.4125 hit last month when Western powers threatened to impose more sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine. The Kremlin has denied having any such plans.

"There are signs of optimism regarding Russian geopolitical risk perception this week," said Alfa Bank in a note, pointing to the Macron-Putin meeting and Macron's scheduled talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy due later on Tuesday.

Traders are also looking ahead to Friday, when the Bank of Russia is widely expected to raise its key interest rate from 8.5% in its fight against stubbornly high inflation.

Higher rates support the rouble by making investment into rouble-denominated assets more attractive.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.8% at $91.92 a barrel, but hovering near a more than seven-year high.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.2% to 1,462.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.8% higher at 3,498.6 points.

Rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble hits near 4-week high after Putin-Macron talks

PM, COAS arrive in Naushki to spend day with troops who repulsed terrorist attack

Covid-19: Pakistan's daily cases count drops below 3,000

Yet another ‘finance bill’ on its way?

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Chinese scientists say new highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

55% shares: UBL gets SBP's approval for due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank

49 convicted in India over deadly 2008 bomb attacks

Australia names full-strength squad for Pakistan tour

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Read more stories