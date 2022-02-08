ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
HBL-PSL-7: All set for 2nd phase of event in Lahore

Muhammad Saleem 08 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: All is set for the IInd phase of HBL-Pakistan Super League 2022, as teams participating in the event have started reaching Lahore.

Lahore will host 19 PSL matches including the playoffs starting from February 10 when Peshawar Zalmi will take on Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium. Six teams are part of PSL 2022. They are Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, and Multan Sultans. During the league stage, each team will face other teams twice. In the end, the top four 4 teams in the points table of PSL 2022 will qualify for playoffs. Multan Sultans is the defending champions of the tournament. The final of event will be staged on February 27.

On the request of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed to increase crowd capacity for the Lahore leg matches.

As per NCOC announcement, the PCB has been allowed to conduct the PSL’s Lahore matches with 50% stadium capacity for fully vaccinated spectators till 15th February 2022, however, from 16 February onwards 100% stadium capacity for fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed. Children under 12 years of age (un-vaccinated) will also be allowed.

Moreover, security arrangements for the matches under the second phase of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) were finalized by the government.

CCTV cameras have been fully operational in the vicinity of Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and in the parking areas during PSL matches.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

