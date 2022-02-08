PKI to launch protest demonstration against govt

LAHORE: The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) is going to launch a series of protest demonstration with the slogan “speechless animals and helpless farmers” from February 14, 2022, against the withdrawal of exemption of 17 percent GST and 3 percent additional GST on seeds and other agricultural inputs, high rates of electricity for tube well, manifold increase in diesel and fertilizer prices etc.

The first of this series will be held at Multan and the organization has decided to go on protest along with farmers’ children who may deprive of their education and variety of animals including buffalos, cows, camels, goats and chicken flocks at Multan.

The February 14 is known as “Valentine’s Day” in the world but Pakistani farmers will be mourning on this day to save the future of their children, coming generations and economy of their beloved motherland, said the PKI President Khalid Mahmood Khokhar in a statement issued here on Monday.

