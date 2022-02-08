ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Palm ends lower on weaker rival oils

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures pulled back from a record high to end lower on Monday, pressured by rival oils easing and expectations of stockpiles remaining slightly higher at the end of January. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.39% lower at 5,539 ringgit ($1,324.01) per tonne.

Palm oil futures hit an all-time high of 5,749 ringgit a tonne earlier on Monday but reversed course as other edible oils started giving up gains.

Soyoil and palm oil contracts on the Dalian bourse surged early on Monday but settled slightly lower as they resumed trading after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday. Soyaoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.06%.

Malaysia’s palm oil stockpile at the end of January likely stayed flat, as both production and exports plunged to an 11-month low, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

Markets anticipated stockpiles to drop, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Indonesia, the world’s top palm oil shipper, has issued export permits for a combined 310,000 tonnes of crude palm oil and 18,178 tonnes of olein for six companies.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

