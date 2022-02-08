Punjab IGP for expediting IBOs in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed all the senior officers to expedite search and intelligence based operations (IBOs) in the provincial metropolis for peaceful endings of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The provincial police chief passed this direction while addressing to the regional police officers (RPOs) conference at the central police office (CPO) on Monday.

While observing that the current security situation in the country was critical, he directed the Special Branch and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to utilize all available resources for ensuring foolproof security arrangements for the PSL matches. He said that implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) must be ensured and intelligence-based operations (IBOs) should be expedited.

He directed to review and formulate a (fresh) comprehensive security plan for sensitive places, worship places, seminaries and educational institutions. The IG strictly directed to improve security arrangements for foreigners, important personalities and other important installations.

