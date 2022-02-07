KSE-100 ends lower after range-bound session, low volume

The benchmark KSE-100 Index traded in a narrow range on the opening day of the week, remaining unable to sustain levels over 46,000 to end lower on Monday.

Volume of shares traded on the all-share index dropped to a meagre 150 million as activity remained subdued.

The benchmark index made an intra-day high at 46,140, up 230 points, before profit-taking began.

At close, the KSE-100 settled with a slight drop of 68.40 points or 0.15% to finish at 45,841.25.

On the economic front, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) informed that a total of 342,611 new Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) have opened since its launch, while inflows worth $3,382 million have arrived received during the same period.

On the corporate front, Pak Elektron Limited (PAEL) said that it intends to raise over Rs5 billion through the issuance of right shares.

Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL) announced its 2QFY22 financial result, where the company posted a profitability jump of 37% YoY to Rs581 million compared to Rs425 million in same period last year.

Volumes on the all-share index decreased to 150.1 million from 192.48 million on Friday. The value of shares traded also declined to Rs6.25 billion, down from Rs8.89 billion recorded in the previous session.

Pak Elektron Limited was the volume leader with 8.29 million shares, followed by Cnergyico PK with 7.87 million shares, and Hum Network Limited with 6.51 million shares.

Shares of 362 companies were traded on Monday, of which 114 registered an increase, 227 recorded a fall, and 21 remained unchanged.