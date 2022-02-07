ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Sterling rises vs the euro after post-ECB tumble

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Sterling rose against the euro on Monday, catching a break after a sharp slide last week triggered by the European Central Bank message it no longer ruled out a 2022 interest rates hike, which overshadowed the Bank of England's rate rise.

By 0940 GMT, sterling rose 0.2% against the euro to 84.49 pence, after it touched its lowest level against single currency since December on Friday. It was up 0.1% against the dollar at $1.3534.

ING strategists said sterling was "staying reasonably supported after last week having been hit by the hawkish re-assessment of ECB policy."

On Thursday, the ECB surprised markets by suggesting for the first time that an interest rate rise this year was a possibility and that call outweighed the impact of BoE's well-anticipated rate rise.

Sterling rally takes a break ahead of BoE meeting

While a quarter-point hike was largely expected, a split vote came as a surprise, as four of the nine Monetary Policy Committee members wanted a 50 bps move. BoE also warned inflation could top 7%.

As more and more central banks move to tighten monetary policies, Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale in London, expects sterling to be one of the biggest losers among major currencies in the near term.

"(BoE Governor) Andrew Bailey may sound hawkish but only because he faces a more uncomfortable trade-off between inflation and growth than others," he said.

Speculators' net long positions on the pound against the dollar fell to a three week low in the week to Feb 1, futures data from CFTC showed.

Sterling

