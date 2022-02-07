BKMC to train students of nursing colleges

PESHAWAR: Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) and two nursing colleges of Swabi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train nurses in contemporary medical techniques.

The ceremony to this effect was held in Auditorium of BKMC and among others was attended by large number of doctors and students, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Addressing the ceremony Director MTI, Dr Amjad Mehboob said healthcare delivery system cannot be improved until and unless nurses and allied staff were not imparted necessary trainings and life saving skills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022