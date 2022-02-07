ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
World

Satellite images show troop deployment to Belarus border

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Satellite images by a private US company published on Sunday showed details of military maneuvres at the Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of joint drills announced by Moscow and Minsk that NATO has called the biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War.

Russia and Belarus have said they will hold joint exercises called Union Resolve 2022 on Feb. 10-20 aimed at training to repel an attack on southern borders of their alliance, and Russia has given some details of missiles and warplanes it is sending for the event.

The new deployment and planned exercises are taking place at a time when tensions are high between Russia and the West over Russia’s massing of troops near its border with Ukraine. Western countries have accused Russia of preparing to invade Ukraine while Moscow denies it has such plans.

The images from U.S.-based Maxar Technologies showed that military units armed with missiles, multiple rocket launchers and attack aircrafts had deployed to Belarus at three locations close to the border with Ukraine.

