ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,478
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,459,773
4,87424hr
Sindh
551,399
Punjab
488,603
Balochistan
34,785
Islamabad
131,337
KPK
202,190
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five soldiers martyred in terrorist attack from across Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

BR Web Desk 06 Feb, 2022

Five soldiers embraced martyrdom when terrorists from across the Pak-Afghan border opened fire on Pakistan Army troops in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

Martyred soldiers were identified as 34-year-old Lance Naik Ajab Noor, 22-year-old Sepoy Ziaullah Khan, 23-year-old Sepoy Naheed Iqbal, 18-year-old Sepoy Sameerullah Khan, and 27-year-old Sepoy Sajid Ali.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pak Army retaliated strongly and inflicted heavy casualties upon terrorists.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan Government will not allow such activities against Pakistan in future,” the statement added.

Terrorist killed during intelligence-based operation in Tank: ISPR

Interior minister condemns attack

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has strongly condemned the cross-border attack on security forces in Kurram district.

In a statement on Sunday, he expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of security personnel in the attack and asked the Taliban government to stop such terrorist activities as per its promise.

Paying rich tribute to martyrs, he said their sacrifices will not go in vain.

ISPR Pakistan Army soldiers martyred Kurram agency

Comments

1000 characters

Five soldiers martyred in terrorist attack from across Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

Opposition poses no threat to govt: Sheikh Rashid

Will not let PTI govt rob Balochistan of its rights: Bilawal

Pakistan reports less than 5,000 new Covid cases, 30 deaths

Terrorist killed during intelligence-based operation in Tank: ISPR

Most Gulf bourses rise, tracking oil prices

Agreement with IMF: More hike in electricity base tariff on the cards

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed ‘the Nightingale,’ dies at 92

In resignation letter, Langer cites lack of player and board support

Qatar and UAE leaders meet for first time since Gulf thaw

Israel may halt flights to Dubai over security arrangements

Read more stories