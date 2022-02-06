Five soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Afghanistan: ISPR

At least five soldiers embraced martyrdom after terrorists launched a cross-border attack from Afghanistan on the Pakistan troops stationed in Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

The soldiers were identified as 34-year-old Lance Naik Ajab Noor, 22-year-old Sepoy Ziaullah Khan, 23-year-old Sepoy Naheed Iqbal, 18-year-old Sepoy Sameerullah Khan, and 27-year-old Sepoy Sajid Ali.

"Terrorists from inside Afghanistan, across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram district," a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding that Pakistani troops responded in a "befitting manner".

"As per intelligence reports, due to fire of [our] own troops, terrorists suffered heavy causalities," the statement said.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan Government will not allow such activities against Pakistan in future,” the statement added.

Terrorist killed during intelligence-based operation in Tank: ISPR

Interior minister condemns attack

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also strongly condemned the cross-border attack on security forces in Kurram district.

In a statement on Sunday, he expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of security personnel in the attack and asked the Taliban government to stop such terrorist activities as per its promise.

Paying rich tribute to martyrs, he said their sacrifices will not go in vain.