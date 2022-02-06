Ajmal Pahari discreetly released from Sukkur jail?

SUKKUR: A hardened criminal, Ajmal Pahari, involved in scores of terrorism and murder cases in Karachi was released discreetly from the Sukkur Jail on Saturday.

According to police, Pahari was released from Sukkur Central Jail after acceptance of his bail application. At the time of his release, the criminal completely changed his get-up.

Pahari became notorious when he got involved in the terror incidents in Orangi Town in 1992. Police had apprehended him in more than 50 cases.

The resonance of his name was also heard in the Supreme Court during a case pertaining to law and security.

In 2010, the Rangers also arrested him in the murder of 15 people. And in the very next two years, he was released on bail in 11 murder cases.

According to police sources, his bail was accepted in another four cases of murder.

As soon as he got freed after spending three months in jail in peace disturbance cases, police again apprehended him and put him behind the bars.

This time, he was arrested in 4 murder cases and 12 other criminal cases.

Pehari remained incarcerated in Karachi Central Jail from 2010 to 2019. In 2019, he was shifted to Sukkur Central Jail.