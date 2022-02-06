ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,478
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,459,773
4,87424hr
Sindh
551,399
Punjab
488,603
Balochistan
34,785
Islamabad
131,337
KPK
202,190
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil shipments in European oil hub delayed after cyber attacks

Reuters 06 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Tanker and barge shipments in and out of Europe’s biggest oil hub have been delayed by up to a week as four storage companies scramble to resume operations after cyber attacks, sources familiar with the matter said.

Since the end of last week, storage company Oiltanking and oil trading firm Mabanaft, both owned by Germany’s Marquard & Bahls, have been hit by hackers. Belgium’s SEA-TANK and Dutch fuel storage firm Evos have also been affected.

The companies have had to suspend some operations, affecting oil flows in the Netherlands, Belgium and across Germany. It is not clear whether the cyber attacks are linked.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that Oiltanking and Mabanaft were attacked with a ransomware programme. The companies declined to comment.

They declared force majeure on their German operations earlier this week and oil major Shell stepped in to re-route alternative supplies.

A source close to Mabanaft said petrol stations were working normally but truck loadings were still problematic.

SEA-TANK and Evos, meanwhile, have storage in and around the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp oil hub, with their problems leading to crowding outside the port.

At least seven fuel tankers were sitting off the coast of Belgium waiting to load in Antwerp, according to Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking data. The Port of Antwerp authority declined to comment. Barges due to move fuel between ports and inland down the Rhine River also suffered delays.

“The outages impact the entire chain because ships have had to be re-routed to other functional ports. Some barge operators have delays of around a week to move fuel inland or between refineries and depots in the area,” Lars van Wageningen of market intelligence firm Insights Global said.

SEA-TANK operates five locations in the port of Antwerp. They were forced to cut capacity starting from Sunday. A source familiar with the matter said they were “back to normal but not at full speed” as of Friday. SEA-TANK’s parent company SEA-Invest did not immediately respond to a comment request.

Evos said on Friday it had suffered delays at its terminals in Terneuzen in the Netherlands, Ghent in Belgium and Malta.

“Evos continues to operate at all its terminals .... The source of the disruption is being investigated,” a spokesperson said.

Oil European Oil shipments

Comments

Comments are closed.

Oil shipments in European oil hub delayed after cyber attacks

Exchange rate broadly in line with fundamentals: IMF

Agreement with IMF: More hike in electricity base tariff on the cards

Energy sector: PM holds online meeting with Chinese officials

IMF for improving key economic fundamentals

Supplementary LoI submitted to IMF: PL on gasoline, diesel raised as prior action for 6th review

FY22 budget reversed key policies damaging revenue prospects: IMF

Critical next steps for ongoing reforms: Fund rearranges structural benchmarks

Commitment to IMF: Sell-off of 2 RLNG plants, two banks by June

EFF programme commitments: IMF urges all key bilateral creditors to maintain exposure to Pakistan

GST cascading effect impacts Pakistani exporters’ competitiveness: IMF

Read more stories