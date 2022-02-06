Qureshi informs UN about deteriorating HR situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called upon UN Security Council President and the UN Secretary-General on Saturday about the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In the letter to the duo, he underscored that all illegal and unilateral measures imposed by India in IIOJK on August 5, 2019 – including attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory – were flagrant violations of international law including the UN charter, relevant UNSC Security Council resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention.

Qureshi maintained that a just settlement of the Kashmir dispute is essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for peaceful relations with all its neighbours including India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the occasion of Kashmir Day, said that the fascist policies of the Narendra Modi-led government had failed to “crush the spirit of Kashmiri resistance” in IIOJK.

The Prime Minister emphasised that Pakistan stood united with its “Kashmiri brothers and sisters” and was committed to the “legitimate” Kashmiri struggle for self-determination.

