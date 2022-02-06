ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Feb 06, 2022
World

Iran open to talks with Saudi

Reuters 06 Feb, 2022

DUBAI: Iran is ready for more talks with Saudi Arabia if Riyadh is willing to hold the talks in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect, the semi-official news agency Fars quoted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as saying on Saturday.

“Iran is ready to continue these negotiations until reaching an outcome, provided that the Saudis are willing to continue the negotiations in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect,” Fars quoted Raisi as saying in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Baghdad has hosted several rounds of talks between Tehran and Riyadh, who are regional rivals.

