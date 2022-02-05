ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,448
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,454,800
6,13724hr
Sindh
549,872
Punjab
487,407
Balochistan
34,711
Islamabad
130,872
KPK
200,710
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Zealand reports record 243 new COVID cases

Reuters 05 Feb, 2022

New Zealand reported a record 243 new COVID-19 community cases on Saturday, as officials warned more cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant are expected but urged people in the highly vaccinated nation not to panic.

The country of five million people has kept its borders closed since early 2020. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday a full reopening will happen only by October.

The border closure, combined with lockdowns and strict social distancing rules have limited the spread of the coronavirus, with just over 17,000 infections and 53 related deaths.

But with Omicron spreading in the Pacific nation, health officials said the caseload will grow.

"I urge people not to panic but to plan for that," said COVID Response Minister Chris Hipkins. "The best thing you can do to prevent illness is to get vaccinated and get your booster."

New Zealand PM Ardern isolating, journalist case highlights tough COVID curbs

Health ministry data show 93% of those eligible above the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated and 49% of eligible adults have received a booster shot.

In neighbouring Australia, which has been struggling with an Omicron wave for several weeks, 81 deaths were reported by late Saturday, with Queensland reporting 21, the state's highest in the pandemic.

An estimated 2,000 people protested in Canberra, Australia's capital, against vaccination mandates and other restrictions.

Vaccinations remain voluntary at the federal level, but states and territories have mandatory measures for many occupations and workers. The unvaccinated are barred from many activities, such as dining out and concerts.

Australia has nearly 95% of population aged 16 and over double-dosed and nearly nine million people who have received more than two doses.

COVID19 cases New Zealand Covid cases Omicron case Omicron varaint

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand reports record 243 new COVID cases

China says it’s ‘firmly’ committed to CPEC progress

Re1 for each USD surrender: SBP’s incentive scheme for ECs goes into effect

GoP’s ability to sustain reform momentum uncertain: Moody’s

Budget preparations: Proposals aimed at seeking ST, FED exemptions, concessions may not be entertained by FBR

Industrial cooperation under CPEC: Pakistan, China ink framework agreement

PM invites Chinese firms to invest in SEZs

100MW solar project: China Three Gorges urges AEDB to reinstate LoI

Over $1bn received from IMF

Amnesty scheme declarants: FBR board to take up provision of info to NAB issue on 8th

Armed forces too regulated under constitutional provisions: CJP

Read more stories