Armed forces too regulated under constitutional provisions: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial Friday said the armed forces are also regulated under constitutional provisions and are called to act in aid of civilian democratic institutions under special circumstances such as floods, earthquakes, etc.

A 49-member delegation of the Command and Staff College, Quetta headed by Lt Colonel Hashim Iqbal Bajwa, Directing Staff, and comprising the course participants from military bureaucracy of 20 friendly countries called on Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial at the Supreme Court building on Friday as a part of their study tour.

The chief justice welcomed the delegation and gave them an overview of the Constitution of 1973.

He informed them about the trichotomy of power in Pakistan, functions and importance of each organ of the State, ie, Parliament, Executive, and Judiciary.

He briefed them on the judicial system, its functioning, role, dispensation of justice and constitutional jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, High Courts and District Courts to provide relief to the people.

Justice Bandial explained that the Supreme Court, under constitutional scheme, possesses special jurisdiction of the judicial review to examine certain acts of legislative and executive organs of the State on criterion provided in the Constitution.

Furthermore, the chief justice told them about the fundamental rights enunciated in the Constitution.

He said the Armed forces in Pakistan play a very important role and are held in high esteem as they lay down their lives for the national cause of the country.

