ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,448
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,454,800
6,13724hr
Sindh
549,872
Punjab
487,407
Balochistan
34,711
Islamabad
130,872
KPK
200,710
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Armed forces too regulated under constitutional provisions: CJP

Terence J Sigamony 05 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial Friday said the armed forces are also regulated under constitutional provisions and are called to act in aid of civilian democratic institutions under special circumstances such as floods, earthquakes, etc.

A 49-member delegation of the Command and Staff College, Quetta headed by Lt Colonel Hashim Iqbal Bajwa, Directing Staff, and comprising the course participants from military bureaucracy of 20 friendly countries called on Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial at the Supreme Court building on Friday as a part of their study tour.

The chief justice welcomed the delegation and gave them an overview of the Constitution of 1973.

He informed them about the trichotomy of power in Pakistan, functions and importance of each organ of the State, ie, Parliament, Executive, and Judiciary.

Justice Bandial takes oath as CJP

He briefed them on the judicial system, its functioning, role, dispensation of justice and constitutional jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, High Courts and District Courts to provide relief to the people.

Justice Bandial explained that the Supreme Court, under constitutional scheme, possesses special jurisdiction of the judicial review to examine certain acts of legislative and executive organs of the State on criterion provided in the Constitution.

Furthermore, the chief justice told them about the fundamental rights enunciated in the Constitution.

He said the Armed forces in Pakistan play a very important role and are held in high esteem as they lay down their lives for the national cause of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CJP Umar Ata Bandial Hashim Iqbal Bajwa

Comments

Comments are closed.

Armed forces too regulated under constitutional provisions: CJP

Re1 for each USD surrender: SBP’s incentive scheme for ECs goes into effect

GoP’s ability to sustain reform momentum uncertain: Moody’s

Budget preparations: Proposals aimed at seeking ST, FED exemptions, concessions may not be entertained by FBR

Industrial cooperation under CPEC: Pakistan, China ink framework agreement

PM invites Chinese firms to invest in SEZs

100MW solar project: China Three Gorges urges AEDB to reinstate LoI

Over $1bn received from IMF

Amnesty scheme declarants: FBR board to take up provision of info to NAB issue on 8th

Results of quarterly index review on 9th: Analysts see no major deletions from frontier market index

Read more stories