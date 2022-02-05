ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Covid-19 deaths continuously going up

Abdul Rasheed Azad 05 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus deaths with the intensifying fifth Covid-19 wave following the arrival of Omicron variant in Pakistan are continuously going up as on Friday the country recorded 48 Covid-19 deaths, which is the highest number since October 4, 2021, when 54 deaths were recorded.

Following the 48 deaths the national tally of Covid-19 deaths has surged to 29,420 since the pandemic outbreak, the National Command and Operation’s Centre (NCOC) coronavirus-related data revealed.

Since the start of the new year, the Covid-19 cases and deaths are regularly going up as indicated by the NCOC graph the hospitalisation has also increased with 1,618 patients in critical care.

According to the NCOC, in the past 24 hours, a total 64,121 coronavirus tests were carried out across the country, of which, 6,377 returned positive, showing a positivity ratio of 9.94 percent.

The new infections placed Pakistan’s confirmed case count at 1,448,663, while the active case count clocked in at 101,858.



