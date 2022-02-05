ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Recorder Report 05 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Dolmen City REIT                 04-02-2022   06-02-2022   3.70%(ii)     02-02-2022
Hum Network Ltd *                02-02-2022   08-02-2022
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd       04-02-2022   08-02-2022   620%(i)       02-02-2022
Octopus Digital Ltd#             02-02-2022   09-02-2022                                  09-02-2022
Dost Steels Ltd#                 03-02-2022   10-02-2022                                  10-02-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd           08-02-2022   10-02-2022   17.50%(ii)    04-02-2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd           08-02-2022   10-02-2022   7.5%(i)       04-02-2022
Interloop Ltd                    08-02-2022   10-02-2022   20%(i)        04-02-2022
I.C .I Pakistan Ltd              09-02-2022   11-02-2022   200%(i)       07-02-2022
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd                   09-02-2022   11-02-2022   245%(i)       07-02-2022
Kot Addu Power
Company Ltd                      09-02-2022   11-02-2022   40%(i)        07-02-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd#       09-02-2022   15-02-2022                                  15-02-2022
Samin Textiles Ltd#              09-02-2022   15-02-2022                                  15-02-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd                  11-02-2022   15-02-2022   5%(i)         09-02-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd              11-02-2022   15-02-2022   25%(i)        09-02-2022
International Steels Ltd         15-02-2022   17-02-2022   20%(i)        11-02-2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd        11-02-2022   18-02-2022   75.9878% R    09-02-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub
Power Company Ltd                16-02-2022   22-02-2022
International Industries Ltd     18-02-2022   22-02-2022   20%(i)        16-02-2022
Arshad Energy Ltd#               17-02-2022   24-02-2022                                  24-02-2022
Interloop Ltd#                   17-02-2022   24-02-2022                                  24-02-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd              18-02-2022   24-02-2022   NIL                            24-02-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd          15-02-2022   25-02-2022   50%(F)        11-02-2022       25-02-2022
The Premier Sugar Mills
and Distillery Co. Ltd           15-02-2022   25-02-2022   NIL                            25-02-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd          22-02-2022   28-02-2022
Samba Bank Ltd                   22-02-2022   28-02-2022   6%(F)         18-02-2022       28-02-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd#                25-02-2022   03-03-2022                                  03-03-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd               27-02-2022   06-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                 09-03-2022   15-03-2022   20%(F)        07-03-2022       15-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                  10-03-2022   16-03-2022   NIL                            16-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd   11-03-2022   17-03-2022   NIL                            17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50%(F)     17-03-2022       25-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd#       19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                  29-03-2022
Chenab Ltd                                                                                28-01-2022
Agro Allianz Ltd                                                                          03-02-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closures for Acquisition of Shares *

