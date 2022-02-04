ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
NATO chief Stoltenberg to head Norway central bank

AFP 04 Feb, 2022

OSLO: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has been appointed the new governor of Norway's central bank, the Norwegian government announced on Friday, providing no date for the start of his new job.

NATO chief sees 'wide range' of possible actions by Russia

His appointment comes amid a crisis between the West and Russia over Ukraine, but the 62-year-old trained economist has previously said he would only be able to take on the new role after his term as NATO secretary general ends in October.

Ukraine Jens Stoltenberg NATO Secretary General Norway's central bank

