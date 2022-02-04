ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Oil and gas will keep meeting India's 'baseload' energy demand: oil minister

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: Oil and gas will continue to meet the 'baseload' energy demand of India in "foreseeable future" even as the world's third biggest crude importer takes steps to move to cleaner sources to cut emissions, oil minister Hardeep Sing Puri said on Friday.

India has set a goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

"As our economy grows to $5 trillion by 2025, and towards $10 trillion by 2030, our burgeoning energy needs will take shape and in turn, the global energy markets will be shaped by India's requirements," Puri told the World Energy Policy Summit.

Imports cover about 85% of India's overall crude needs, but its per capita energy consumption is just a third of the global average.

Hit hard by a rally in global oil prices, India is taking steps to boost its oil and gas output while accelerating energy transmission to cut emissions.

However, Puri said "the oil and gas will continue to meet the baseload energy demand for the foreseeable future".

India's top oil explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp is scouting for partnerships with global companies to boost oil and gas output, its chairperson Alka Mittal said at the online event.

ExxonMobil Gas (India) chief executive Monte Dobson said his company would help ONGC in boosting oil, gas output from ONGC's difficult and challenging fields in India's east and west coasts.

Oil extends gains above $90/bbl as winter storm sweeps through United States

India Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, is expanding into low carbon businesses, by expanding its gas sales business and building infrastructure to help boost the role of electric vehicles in India's transport fleet. "IOC is leveraging the surplus hydrogen capacities available at its refineries as a potential source for promoting fuel cell mobility," its chairman S.M. Vaidya said.

