ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Meeting at Sindh Healthcare Commission: Stakeholders assure CEO of reduction in cost of PCR test

Press Release 04 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The CEO Sindh Healthcare Commission conducted a key stakeholders’ meeting of hospitals and laboratories conducting covid PCR tests in the province of Sindh. Representatives of all major hospitals and labs participated.

The agenda was to discuss the reduction in cost of PCR test to provide relief to general public.

The CEO said the situation has changed from 2020 and now the lab infrastructures and supply chain is well established which should lead to reduction in operational cost of the tests. The costing data was shared with participants and they were asked to provide their input and concerns.

The participants deliberated on the range of cost depending on materials and kits used as a wider variety is now available. It was mutually agreed that the costs of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test being conducted at different laboratories and hospitals should be realistic, thereby transferring the benefit to patients in the larger public interest.

The meeting was conducted in a participatory and congenial environment and all stakeholders assured their cooperation in adjusting the cost of the RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Healthcare Commission Rapid Antigen Test covid PCR tests

Comments

Comments are closed.

Meeting at Sindh Healthcare Commission: Stakeholders assure CEO of reduction in cost of PCR test

Balochistan: seven troops martyred, 13 terrorists killed

PM reaches Beijing

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP’s reserves down $463m on debt servicing

Plots for judges, bureaucrats and employees: IHC declares ‘revised policy’ of FGEHA unconstitutional

Panjgur, Naushki: PM salutes soldiers for repulsing attacks

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Read more stories