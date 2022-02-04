Meeting at Sindh Healthcare Commission: Stakeholders assure CEO of reduction in cost of PCR test

KARACHI: The CEO Sindh Healthcare Commission conducted a key stakeholders’ meeting of hospitals and laboratories conducting covid PCR tests in the province of Sindh. Representatives of all major hospitals and labs participated.

The agenda was to discuss the reduction in cost of PCR test to provide relief to general public.

The CEO said the situation has changed from 2020 and now the lab infrastructures and supply chain is well established which should lead to reduction in operational cost of the tests. The costing data was shared with participants and they were asked to provide their input and concerns.

The participants deliberated on the range of cost depending on materials and kits used as a wider variety is now available. It was mutually agreed that the costs of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test being conducted at different laboratories and hospitals should be realistic, thereby transferring the benefit to patients in the larger public interest.

The meeting was conducted in a participatory and congenial environment and all stakeholders assured their cooperation in adjusting the cost of the RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests.

