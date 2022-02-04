Ali Zaidi’s father passes away

KARACHI: Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi’s father Syed Sajjad Haider Rizvi passed away on Thursday after a brief illness.

Ali Haider Zaidi announced the news through a tweet, “He was our friend & guide. Gave us inspiration to stand up & always do the right thing. Taught his children to stand their ground. An umbrella of prayers that always protected & guided me & our family. May Allah reward him Janat ul Firdous. Love you Abu.”