HBL-PSL-7: Umpire Faisal Afridi fined & suspended for breach

LAHORE: Faisal Khan Afridi of the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires has been suspended for five HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 matches and fined 50 percent of his match fee for breaching the event’s Health and Safety protocols.

Tournament Director Salman Naseer said, “The PCB had announced it will follow a zero-tolerance approach towards any Health and Safety breaches. This decision demonstrates our resolve and commitment to deliver a successful event in which all participants remain secure so that they continue to be available to their sides and entertain millions of fans following this event worldwide.”

Faisal Khan Afridi had pleaded guilty to the charge and offered his regrets.

