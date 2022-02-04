KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (February 3, 2022).

================================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================================== MRA Sec. Attock Refinery 2,000 156.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 156.01 MRA Sec. Buxly Paints 2,000 257.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 257.00 Trust Securities Habib Bank Ltd. 15,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 10.00 Topline Sec. I. C. I. Pakistan 459 780.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 459 780.80 D.J.M. Sec. Jubilee Life Ins. 12,000 250.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 250.00 AKD Sec. Tariq Glass 87,100 128.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 87,100 128.50 Alfalah Sec. Treet Corp. 1,836,000 42.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,836,000 42.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 4,880 87.45 JS Global Cap. 2,000 85.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,880 86.81 Rafi Sec. U.D.L. Mod. 732,050 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 732,050 15.00 ================================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,693,489 ==================================================================================================

