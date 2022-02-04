Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
04 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (February 3, 2022).
==================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==================================================================================================
MRA Sec. Attock Refinery 2,000 156.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 156.01
MRA Sec. Buxly Paints 2,000 257.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 257.00
Trust Securities Habib Bank Ltd. 15,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 10.00
Topline Sec. I. C. I. Pakistan 459 780.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 459 780.80
D.J.M. Sec. Jubilee Life Ins. 12,000 250.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 250.00
AKD Sec. Tariq Glass 87,100 128.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 87,100 128.50
Alfalah Sec. Treet Corp. 1,836,000 42.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,836,000 42.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 4,880 87.45
JS Global Cap. 2,000 85.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,880 86.81
Rafi Sec. U.D.L. Mod. 732,050 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 732,050 15.00
==================================================================================================
Total Turnover 2,693,489
==================================================================================================
