Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
04 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 3, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
381,591,188 211,061,165 11,930,002,299 6,489,786,952
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 795,243,289 (919,615,205) (124,371,916)
Local Individuals 9,836,177,285 (9,731,568,446) 104,608,839
Local Corporates 3,854,387,644 (3,834,624,567) 19,763,077
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.