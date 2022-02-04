ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
04 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 3, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
381,591,188           211,061,165         11,930,002,299          6,489,786,952
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)      795,243,289       (919,615,205)     (124,371,916)
Local Individuals           9,836,177,285     (9,731,568,446)       104,608,839
Local Corporates            3,854,387,644     (3,834,624,567)        19,763,077
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

